Join the Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout on July 4th

Next Tuesday for the Fourth of July, you are invited to celebrate our independence with a workout honoring a fallen soldier from the Midlands.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Lt. Ryan Rawl was 30 years old serving with the South Carolina Army National Guard in Afghanistan. He was a husband and father of a then four- and two-year-old. His active-duty deployment began on September 11th, 2011. He received numerous decorations and honors. But June 20, 2012, the soldier was killed by a suicide bomber.

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl also was a Richland County deputy. Sgt. Warren Cavanagh is with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He is part of organizing this event. He joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to be part of this public workout that benefits the Big Red Barn.

The Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout is next Tuesday, July 4th, at the South Carolina State House. The cost is $25 and you can register here.

The partner workout begins at 8 a.m.

