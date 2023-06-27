FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot & dry weather settles in this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High temps climb well into the 90s into this week, as summer heat settles into the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Hot and humid conditions this week with highs in the 90s.

Heat index values will likely reach the triple digits by the end of the work week.

Weekend conditions look to remain very hot with isolated storms chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A good Tuesday morning! Sunny & hot weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index pushing the triple digits by the end of the work week with humidity back on the increase towards the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the start of the 4th of July holiday, the heat looks to continue with highs in the middle 90s but there is the chance for some isolated showers and storms both afternoons, as humidity continues on its climb. Please be careful during this hot stretch!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny and hot with lower humidity. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with even hotter temperatures as highs push to the mid-90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s, with a stray showers & storms possible.

Saturday: Humid with good deal of hazy sun and a couple storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s again.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.