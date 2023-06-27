SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Couple redeems hotel voucher from their wedding day 40 years later

It started when Tim and Melinda O’Brien reached out to Marriott hotels earlier this year. (Source: KCTV)
By Josh Jackson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri couple recently used a hotel voucher from their wedding day after receiving it 40 years ago.

KCTV reports that Tim and Melinda O’Brien reached out to Marriott hotels earlier this year regarding the voucher.

“They said that they had been going through their wedding memorabilia from 40 years ago when they came across the gift certificate,” said Derek McCann, Marriott’s managing director.

McCann added, “They reached out and asked if there was any way that we could honor the certificate.”

The hotel team said they were stunned at first, pointing out how unlikely it is to redeem a gift certificate 40 years later.

“We marinated on it for a day or so and then thought, ‘Why not?’ It just felt good on their 40th anniversary,” McCann said.

The team shared that they went out of their way to make it a special night for the couple by decorating the room and bringing in champagne and other romantic items.

“We didn’t just check them in a room and make it a normal hotel experience. We really went above and beyond for their anniversary,” McCann said.

The couple spent last Sunday night at the Marriott downtown before taking a trip out of town.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Columbia police chief wants nightclub shutdown after numerous violent incidents were linked to...
Columbia Police Chief wants a Vista nightclub shut down after multiple shootings in area

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter
Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records