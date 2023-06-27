SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia police investigating shooting at home near Farrow Road

Columbia police investigating shooting off of Farrow Road.
Columbia police investigating shooting off of Farrow Road.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting detectives and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are at a home investigating a shooting.

Officers said investigators and Richland County deputies are at a Dairy Street home off Farrow Road after a shooting was reported.

Currently, investigators have determined no foul play is suspected.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Deputies investigating after shooting left one dead in Richland County.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Join the Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout on July 4th
Hermann Johnson, 59, was booked into Kershaw County Detention Center on June 25.
Kershaw County man charged with 10 counts of child sex crimes
Town hall with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm & Jim Clyburn on Clean energy
The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday in the challenge to...
South Carolina Supreme Court hears oral arguments in challenge to six-week abortion law