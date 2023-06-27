Columbia Police Chief wants a Vista nightclub shut down after multiple shootings in area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia’s police chief is taking action to ensure people have fun while going out in a popular area of the city without fearing for their lives.

Two shootings in the past two months at The Vista have left multiple people injured, and after the latest incident that happened this past weekend, Police Chief William “Skip” Holbrook of the Columbia Police Department is taking action to make sure it never happens again.

“We have a club in the Vista Social Bar and Lounge club, where there has been a number of assaults and violent incidents we have connected back to the club,” says Holbrook.

The shootings have rattled business owners and patrons in the area and Holbrook believes if the Social Bar and Lounge shuts down, Holbrook things will change.

Holbrook adds, “Right now we have additional patrols. We invested in additional cameras in the Vista. License plate readers, but until you eliminate what is causing the problem, that club, the type of parties they are having, and then the large crowds that are gathering and the problems we are having afterward. Until we stop that, it is going to be hard for us to prevent a situation like this, with certain bad actors that are carrying guns with bad intentions to use a gun.”

The police chief is adding extra resources to the area to help prevent and stop gun violence, but he is not stopping there. “We have had several instances at the club resulting in us sending them a nuisance letter and asking them to come to meet with us. We have not seen any movement or any improvement with the club over the weekend is a great example of that. We have filed what we refer to, as an alcohol protest petition with the Department of Revenue to revoke their liquor license.”

Most nightclubs generate a sizable portion of their revenue from alcohol sales.

Holbrook says if that liquor license is taken away, the Social Bar and Lounge will probably close getting, rid of the problem for good.

