Columbia names leader to tackle violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has a new employee with one big job- keeping many of you safe.

Columbia leaders announced Trevon Fordham as the Director of the Office of Violent Crime Prevention on Tuesday.

City of Columbia leadership presenting it a Director of Office of Violent Crime Prevention.



Trevon Fordham had been tapped. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/00DOgMFZVK — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) June 27, 2023

A biography provided by the city-states Fordham worked at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Juvenile Justice, and S.C. Department of Public Safety in a variety of roles.

Fordham said the exact details on the size of the office and scope of its plans to curb violence aren’t yet finalized, but he will be gathering information from law enforcement, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to formulate the plans.

“I want each of you to know, that I’m a man of few words, but more about action. So we are ready to hit the ground running. I understand and realize there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann described Fordham as the “quarterback” of the city’s efforts to take on violent crime (including gun violence and domestic violence among others).

“We will be focused, very hard and dear, using our resources, our expertise, our city departments, and our friends, partners, and community partnerships to address this issue once and for all,” Rickenmann said.

Fordham said the clear goal is to reduce shootings, but specific metrics of success are to be determined.

“We’re going to set timelines, we’re going to get together and put together a comprehensive plan that will lay out what the timelines are. Does that mean there may not be a shooting tomorrow because we have a timeline? No. So what we’re going to do is look at our short-term, our long-term goals, we’re going to put a plan together that not only looks at what want to do this year but looks for the years to come,” he said.

The Columbia City Council approved more than $800 thousand for the office, but Fordham will also be responsible for seeking out grants to fuel the city’s mission.

Building Better Communities Founder Perry Bradley attended the news conference and expressed cautious optimism.

“It’s a good start. I think seeing how we move forward from this, especially with the partnerships and how well the city responds to the different community organizations, let’s see how it goes.”

MORE Justice leader Rev. Carey Grady said he is grateful the city is acting on the issue.

“I’m hopeful, I don’t know enough yet. I’m hopeful, I don’t have a problem with the city taking resources and getting resources to specifically address this,” he said.

Fordham’s selection comes as Columbia has seen year-over-year growth in shooting victims since 2020.

However, the year-to-date comparison of 2022 to 2023 (as of June 26) shows victims are actually down by 1 (58 to 57 victims).

