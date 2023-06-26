SkyView
West Columbia man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man was arrested on four charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Christopher Alan McCurry, 44, was arrested on June 16, 2023, after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators said McCurry possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is being charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

