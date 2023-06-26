SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County

One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) say one person is dead after a vehicle overturned in Lexington County.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler reports around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, a 2018 Nissan Rouge was traveling west on Secondary 1910 near Blue Field Road, five miles east of Gilbert, when the vehicle swerved off the right side of the road, striking a fence, then a tree, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials. The SCHP along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of...
Columbia police investigate overnight shooting on Gervais Street, victim taken to hospital
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms

Latest News

Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon
The church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Midlands church celebrates 111 years of service
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms
Items taken from Brittanee Drexel memorial still missing, city says