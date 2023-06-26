Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) say one person is dead after a vehicle overturned in Lexington County.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler reports around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, a 2018 Nissan Rouge was traveling west on Secondary 1910 near Blue Field Road, five miles east of Gilbert, when the vehicle swerved off the right side of the road, striking a fence, then a tree, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials. The SCHP along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

