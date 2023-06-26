SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

State pays woman $50K after alleged mistake during ovary removal

The state of South Carolina is paying one Orangeburg County woman $50,000 after alleging medical malpractice in a 2020 lawsuit.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying one Orangeburg County woman $50,000 after alleging medical malpractice in a 2020 lawsuit.

The plaintiff says she went to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg in May of 2018 for an emergency oophorectomy, the removal of at least one ovary, but once she went under, the procedure didn’t quite go as planned.

The now-settled lawsuit against the medical center states “there was an unexpected cut into the plaintiff’s bowel” during the surgery. From then on, the lawsuit states she had multiple complications from that initial surgery which then required additional surgeries in an attempt to fix the issue.

As a result of the medical center’s alleged misconduct, the documents state the plaintiff endured serious injury, serious physical pain, suffering mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life, among other things.

The plaintiff states in the lawsuit that the medical center was grossly negligent and didn’t properly train its employees.

State records show the plaintiff received $50,000 from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund this April, nearly five years after the alleged incident.

The Medical University of South Carolina, which oversees the medical center, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
Coroner: Lexington County man died from self-inflicted gunshot after stand-off with police
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards

Latest News

New grocery store addresses food desert
New grocery store to provide healthier options for community
New grocery store addresses food desert
New grocery store addresses food desert
The collision occurred in the 3600 block of Neely Wingard Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in single-vehicle collision
Richland County deputies are investigating after a 7-year-old child was shot.
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental