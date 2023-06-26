State pays woman $50K after alleged mistake during ovary removal

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying one Orangeburg County woman $50,000 after alleging medical malpractice in a 2020 lawsuit.

The plaintiff says she went to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg in May of 2018 for an emergency oophorectomy, the removal of at least one ovary, but once she went under, the procedure didn’t quite go as planned.

The now-settled lawsuit against the medical center states “there was an unexpected cut into the plaintiff’s bowel” during the surgery. From then on, the lawsuit states she had multiple complications from that initial surgery which then required additional surgeries in an attempt to fix the issue.

As a result of the medical center’s alleged misconduct, the documents state the plaintiff endured serious injury, serious physical pain, suffering mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life, among other things.

The plaintiff states in the lawsuit that the medical center was grossly negligent and didn’t properly train its employees.

State records show the plaintiff received $50,000 from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund this April, nearly five years after the alleged incident.

The Medical University of South Carolina, which oversees the medical center, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

