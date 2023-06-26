South Congaree police look to ID suspect who stole woman’s purse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a woman’s purse.

Officers said the victim’s purse was stolen while she was loading her groceries into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Main Street in South Congagree.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact dispatch at 803-785-2521 or sjonas@southcongaree.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.