SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Congaree police look to ID suspect who stole woman’s purse

The South Congaree police searching for suspect who allegedly stole woman's purse.
The South Congaree police searching for suspect who allegedly stole woman's purse.(South Congaree Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a woman’s purse.

Officers said the victim’s purse was stolen while she was loading her groceries into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Main Street in South Congagree.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact dispatch at 803-785-2521 or sjonas@southcongaree.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms

Latest News

First Alert Weather, Midday, 6/26/23
Coroner Naida Rutherford identifies victim after shooting.
Coroner identifies victim who died after Richland County shooting
The Lexington Police Department is asking for tips leading to the capture of two alleged...
Lexington Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting
To help parents and caregivers remember to never leave a child in a car, DHEC is supporting a...
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control providing tags, fliers to help prevent hot car deaths of children