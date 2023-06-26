SC Supreme Court to hear abortion bill arguments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the state’s abortion bill this week, for the second time in less than a year.

Lawmakers say they believe they have made the changes necessary in the newly-passed bill that would allow it to survive scrutiny by the high court.

It was in January when the state’s Supreme Court ruled the original bill, nicknamed the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which banned abortions after six weeks, was unconstitutional and violated South Carolinians’ rights to privacy.

One change lawmakers made in the new bill was to remove “informed choice” language from the law.

If the court does not rule the new legislation to be unconstitutional, it would be expected to take effect. If the court rejects the new law, South Carolina’s previous abortion law, which makes abortions available to women through the 20th week of pregnancy, would remain in effect.

