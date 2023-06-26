SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies investigating shooting that left one dead

Deputies investigating after shooting left one dead in Richland County.
Deputies investigating after shooting left one dead in Richland County.(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead.

Law enforcement said just before 8 p.m. on June 25, deputies were called to the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive for reports of a shooting.

Deputies located a19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body and they immediately began first aid. The victim was then transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to detectives.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating early morning Lexington County collision.
One dead after early morning collision on I-20

Latest News

City of Columbia Parking Services officials have announced the 2023 amnesty program.
City of Columbia parking services announces 2023 amnesty program
Midlands church celebrates 111 years of service
2023 City of Columbia parking amnesty
New project launches to assist individuals who may be at risk of wandering off due to mental health