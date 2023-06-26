Richland County deputies investigating shooting that left one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead.

Law enforcement said just before 8 p.m. on June 25, deputies were called to the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive for reports of a shooting.

Deputies located a19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body and they immediately began first aid. The victim was then transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to detectives.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

