Richland County deputies investigating after 7-year-old shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating after a 7-year-old child was shot.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said around noon today, deputies received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Rabon Pond Drive.

When deputies arrived at the home, a child was found with a gunshot wound in the upper body area.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Currently, investigators believe the shooting was accidental and it is under investigation.

