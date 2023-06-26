Rebellion in Russia and what means to us

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a rebellion in Russia right now. While Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his war against Ukraine, a mercenary group - a private military group - moved into Moscow in protest. But then the group turned around.

How does the rebellion there affect us here in the United States? Joel Samuels is the executive director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of USC’s College of Arts and Sciences. He has studied Russian culture and politics at Princeton University and the University of Michigan Law School. And he has been to Russia and Ukraine numerous times.

He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank and Greg Adaline with insight.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.