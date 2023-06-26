Lexington Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from a department store.

Officers say on May 20, the duo shoplifted from the Kohl’s on the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Shortly after leaving that store, police say the duo lft the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective at 803-358-7262 or by emailing at ealewine@lexsc.com.

