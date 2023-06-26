SkyView
Lexington Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting

The Lexington Police Department is asking for tips leading to the capture of two alleged shoplifters.
The Lexington Police Department is asking for tips leading to the capture of two alleged shoplifters.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from a department store.

Officers say on May 20, the duo shoplifted from the Kohl’s on the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Shortly after leaving that store, police say the duo lft the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective at 803-358-7262 or by emailing at ealewine@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

