Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC

The largest Buc-ee’s in the U.S. opened on Monday after years of anticipation and it’s just outside of Western North Carolina.
By Carissa Simpson and Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/FOX Carolina) - The day has finally arrived. The largest Buc-ee’s in the U.S. opened on Monday after years of anticipation and it’s just outside of Western North Carolina.

The new travel center in Sevierville feature 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash. This location is the closest to Knoxville and will be the largest in the country- at least for now.

Buc-ee’s started the day early with a soft opening at 6 a.m. At 11 a.m., there was a grand opening to celebrate the occasion.

Long before opening day, officials were preparing for this day. Sevierville Police Department representatives told WVLT News that they had plans to help control business at the 407 exit.

This is just the first of the businesses to open at “The 407 - Gateway to Adventure,” including a theme park.

“We really are excited about what it’s going to bring in terms of new things for people to see and do when they come to Sevierville. It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

The new location is a little over an hour from Haywood County, NC and roughly 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC.

