Former SC Rep. Curtis Inabinett passes away at 91
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Representative Curtis Inabinett Sr. passed away Monday, according to Charleston County officials.
Inabinett served as a Charleston County Council Member, the first African American appointed to the Charleston County Election Commission, the first African American Mayor of Ravenel and a South Carolina Representative. He was 91 years old.
He represented portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties from 1991 to 1999.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.