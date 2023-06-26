FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong late day storms remain possible!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A First Alert Weather Day status remains in place today due to the chance of some later severe storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms!

Hot and humid conditions next week with highs in the 90s with heat indices near triple digits.

Weekend conditions look to remain very hot with isolated storms chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Monday everyone! The sunny and hot conditions will continue on today with highs in the lower 90s as winds start to pick up out of the SW at 10-20 mph pushing in some addition moisture, causing feel like temperatures to push the upper 90s to near triple digits this afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday afternoon/evening as a cold front will swing through the Carolinas producing scattered thunderstorms, that have the potential to become severe.

There is a slight risk that some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph capable of knocking down trees and power lines leading to power outages in the Midlands. Also, we could see some large hail, downpours and lots of thunder and lightning. Please be weather aware and have a way to be alerted to any warnings that might be issued.

Behind this front, sunny, hot and humid weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index pushing the triple digits.

Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the start of the 4th of July holiday, the heat looks to continue with highs in the middle 90s but there is the chance for some scattered showers and storms both afternoons.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is continuing to weaken with winds down to 45 mph and is moving off to the NW at 16 mph. Cindy is projected to run into unfavorable conditions tonight and Monday which should continue to weaken the system. The National Hurricane Center expects Cindy to completely dissipate by late Monday as it stays out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny and hot during the day after a few early storms, but stronger spotty storms developing during the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with even hotter temperatures as highs push to the mid-90s.

Friday: This could be our hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid-90s, with a stray showers & storms possible.

