First Alert Traffic: I-77 South lanes reopen after being blocked due to crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report all lanes have reopened after a crash blocked all lanes on an interstate highway.

Update: Crash; I-77 SB: at Exit5, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 7:53AM. https://t.co/0955sk8N3r | 8:02A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 26, 2023

Traffic administrators say a crash on I-77 southbound at Exit-5/Bluff Road briefly closed all lanes.

At this time, officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes on their commute.

