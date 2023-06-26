SkyView
First Alert Traffic: I-77 South lanes reopen after being blocked due to crash

All lanes blocked on I-77 South after collision
All lanes blocked on I-77 South after collision(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report all lanes have reopened after a crash blocked all lanes on an interstate highway.

Traffic administrators say a crash on I-77 southbound at Exit-5/Bluff Road briefly closed all lanes.

At this time, officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes on their commute.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms

A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen after crash causes lane blockage on I-20 East
A man standing next to a sign on I-26 eastbound has closed all lanes in Cayce.
First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after man climbs down interstate sign
Crash on I-77 Northbound
SCDOT said the crash is one mile south of Exit 19 on Farrow Road.
First Alert Traffic: One lane on I-77 northbound in northeast Columbia closed due to crash