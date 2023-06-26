Delta plane diverted for hours at Columbia Airport due to bad weather at final stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An international flight flying from Tokyo with around 300 passengers was stuck on a tarmac at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for hours.

Officials say the plane landed in Columbia last night after the pilot decided they would not be able to make it to Atlanta due to bad weather.

Due to CAE (Columbia Metropolitan Airport) not having a customs area and strict rules about international passengers and domestic passengers being in the same area.

When the plane landed Delta realized maintenance issues on the plane.

The passengers were able to eventually leave the plane and have a section of the terminal for them.

Officials say Delta did eventually send two planes to CAE to get the passengers to their destination at Atlanta airport.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.