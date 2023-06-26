Coroner identifies victim who died after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a shooting in a Richland County neighborhood.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 19-year-old Jayvion Mayrant, who died at the hospital after receiving aid from Richland County deputies after being found with an upper-body gunshot wound in the Summit Parkway neighborhood.

Deputies said around 8 p.m. on June 25, they were called to the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive for reports of a shooting.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide,” said Coroner Rutherford.

Deputies said they have not made an arrest yet and investigators are still working to determine how the shooting happened.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.