Coroner identifies person killed in single-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County coroner is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle collision in the Leesville area of Lexington County.

The collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. on June 26, 2023, in the 3600 block of Neely Wingard Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said William Eugene Sullivan, 32, of Leesville was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sullivan was driving westbound on Neely Wingard Road when his vehicle crossed the center line, he overcorrected and left the right side of the roadway hitting a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

