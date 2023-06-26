SkyView
City of Columbia parking services announces 2023 amnesty program

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia Parking Services officials have announced the 2023 amnesty program.

Administrators said the City of Columbia citizens will have the opportunity to have all late fees forgiven that are 30 days up to 3 years old.

According to officials, the program only applies to parking tickets and not traffic citations. The program will run for only 30 days, from July 01, 2023, through July 31, 2023.

In order to participate in this program, the citizens must do the following:

• Citizen must come into the office at 820 Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 am-5:00 pm.

• A Citizen can only apply for amnesty one time.

• Citizen must provide the citation or vehicle plate, for staff to research all citations associated to the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time.

• All payments are due at the time of request. Late fees will revert if full payment is not received.

• Online payments are not eligible for amnesty.

The application is located on Parking Services’ website at: https://parking.columbiasc.gov/.

