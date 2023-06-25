New project launches in Orangeburg to assist individuals who may be at risk of wandering off due to mental health challenges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is now offering a registry for individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Severe Autism, or anyone who may wander.

Project Bonnette is named after Joe Bonnette who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The registry will provide law enforcement with information to be stored in a database.

So if someone with one of the diagnoses becomes missing, Project Bonnette will make it easier and faster for law enforcement to find them.

For more information on the project contact ODPS Lt. Jennifer Haig at 803-533-4104 or jennifer.haig@orangeburgdps.org.

