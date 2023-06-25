SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New project launches in Orangeburg to assist individuals who may be at risk of wandering off due to mental health challenges

Joe Bonnette and wife Lyndi Bonnette, Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Joe Bonnette and wife Lyndi Bonnette, Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is now offering a registry for individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Severe Autism, or anyone who may wander.

Project Bonnette is named after Joe Bonnette who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The registry will provide law enforcement with information to be stored in a database.

So if someone with one of the diagnoses becomes missing, Project Bonnette will make it easier and faster for law enforcement to find them.

For more information on the project contact ODPS Lt. Jennifer Haig at 803-533-4104 or jennifer.haig@orangeburgdps.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of...
Columbia police investigate overnight shooting on Gervais Street, victim taken to hospital
Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement
Caleb York Rowell, 29, of Swansea, and Brandi Leann Clarke, a/k/a “Brandi Savage,” 26, of...
Lexington County suspects plead guilty to drug conspiracy and weapon charges
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Greenwood native Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday night for the possibility of strong to severe storms