SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of...
Columbia police investigate overnight shooting on Gervais Street, victim taken to hospital
Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
Caleb York Rowell, 29, of Swansea, and Brandi Leann Clarke, a/k/a “Brandi Savage,” 26, of...
Lexington County suspects plead guilty to drug conspiracy and weapon charges
Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon

Latest News

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday night for the possibility of strong to severe storms
People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco