Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title on Saturday evening.
26-year-old Greenville native, Jada Samuel, was crowned and received a $60,000 scholarship.
Samuel, who was Miss Bridge City, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.
The four runners up in the competition were the following:
- First Runner Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh
- Second Runner Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford
- Third Runner Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant
- Fourth Runner Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu
Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.