FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday afternoon/evening as we will have the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, along with some large hail and downpours with lots of lightning.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A few showers this evening otherwise warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday afternoon/evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Hot and humid conditions next week with highs in the 90s with heat indices near triple digits.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Cindy.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

We will have the chance for a few showers/storms this evening as we are watching a storm complex that is moving into the Upstate. This batch of storms should weaken as it progresses towards the Midlands but some showers are possible, especially for areas to the west of Columbia.

WIS (WIS)

Later on tonight we will have some increasing clouds from what is left over from the complex to our north along with warm and muggy conditions as lows only dip into the lower 70s.

The sunny and hot conditions will continue on Monday with highs in the lower 90s as winds start to pick up out of the SW at 10-20 mph pushing in some addition moisture, causing feel like temperatures to push the upper 90s to near triple digits Monday afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday afternoon/evening as a cold front will swing through the Carolinas producing scattered thunderstorms.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

There is a slight risk that some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph capable of knocking down trees and power lines leading to power outages in the Midlands. Also, we could see some large hail, downpours and lots of thunder and lightning. Please be weather aware and have a way to be alerted to any warnings that might be issued.

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front, sunny, hot and humid weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index pushing the triple digits.

WIS (WIS)

Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the start of the 4th of July holiday, the heat looks to continue with highs in the middle 90s but there is the chance for some scattered showers and storms both afternoons.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is continuing to weaken with winds down to 45 mph and is moving off to the NW at 16 mph. Cindy is projected to run into unfavorable conditions tonight and Monday which should continue to weaken the system. The National Hurricane Center expects Cindy to completely dissipate by late Monday as it stays out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: A few showers/storms early, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Sunny and hot during the day but scattered storms developing during the afternoon/evening. Storm chance is 60% with a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with even hotter temperatures as highs will top out in the low to mid-90s.

Friday: This could be our hottest day of the year with highs in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.