Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.

The new ordinance will make lighting fireworks in unincorporated areas of Richland County illegal between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Although lighting fireworks until 1 a.m. on July 5 and Jan. 1 is allowed.

The County's new fireworks🧨 ordinance starts Saturday, July 1. This ordinance makes lighting fireworks in unincorporated areas of Richland County from 10 pm-7 am illegal. However, fireworks are OK to use until 1 a.m. on July 5 & Jan. 1. #FireworksOrdinance #RichlandCountySC pic.twitter.com/9uNCw3rT6y — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) June 24, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.