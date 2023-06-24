SkyView
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon

Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County's new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.

The new ordinance will make lighting fireworks in unincorporated areas of Richland County illegal between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Although lighting fireworks until 1 a.m. on July 5 and Jan. 1 is allowed.

