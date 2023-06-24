SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack

An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.(marje via Canva)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating a deadly dog attack.

The Sierra Vista Police Department reports that officers were called to a neighborhood on Friday regarding an active dog attack.

KOLD reports that arriving officers spotted a dog attacking 55-year-old Sam Sanches Jr.

Authorities said the officers killed the dog and provided aid to Sanches. The 55-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Helene Jackson, 84, was found injured in the same area. She was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead. Additionally, officers found Jackson’s dog deceased next to her body.

According to officers, another dog involved was also shot and killed at the scene.

Sierra Vista police said their investigation continues and anyone with further information has been urged to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen after crash causes lane blockage on I-20 East
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
“More could’ve been done to save my brother”: Family of man shot by deputies speaks on his mental state
Almost six years after the murder, Enrique “Ruby” Sierra, the victim’s roommate, wore a wire...
Roommate of victim in Greg Leon murder case testifies to detailed SLED sting operation to uncover alleged witness tampering

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Keshaun Williams
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old boy from Ohio
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below