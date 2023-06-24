SkyView
One dead after early morning collision on I-20

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating early morning Lexington County collision.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after an early morning collision on I-20.

The collision occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, around 3:45 a.m. on I-20 eastbound near a 42-mile marker, 5 miles south of Gilbert.

A 2019 Ford pickup truck that was towing a trailer was driving east on I-20, and a 2003 BMW Sedan was traveling west on I-20 in the eastbound lanes.

A driver of a BMW Sedan struck a Ford pickup which drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

The BMW then drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Prisma Health Richland where the driver later died due to injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup was taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision is still under investigation.

