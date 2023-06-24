Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is revealing the autopsy results of 29-year-old Shavon M. Wright.

According to Coroner Fisher, preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Fisher also stated Wright received three other gunshot wounds during the incident, all of which were determined to be non-fatal by pathology.

Wright’s autopsy was performed on June 24 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.