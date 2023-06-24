SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County coroner reveals man’s cause of death after standoff with law enforcement

Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.
Shavon Wright died following a standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.(clear)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is revealing the autopsy results of 29-year-old Shavon M. Wright.

According to Coroner Fisher, preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Fisher also stated Wright received three other gunshot wounds during the incident, all of which were determined to be non-fatal by pathology.

Wright’s autopsy was performed on June 24 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
A crash caused a lane blockage on I-20 East near Exit 65.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen after crash causes lane blockage on I-20 East
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
“More could’ve been done to save my brother”: Family of man shot by deputies speaks on his mental state
Almost six years after the murder, Enrique “Ruby” Sierra, the victim’s roommate, wore a wire...
Roommate of victim in Greg Leon murder case testifies to detailed SLED sting operation to uncover alleged witness tampering

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday for the possibility of strong to severe storms
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating early morning Lexington County collision.
One dead after early morning collision on I-20
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, July 1.
Richland County’s new fireworks ordinance goes into effect soon