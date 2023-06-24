FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday for the possibility of strong to severe storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening as we will have the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as the main threat.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A nice summer night with some passing clouds and lows in the upper 60s.

More sunshine and hot on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

We are also tracking Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It will be a nice summer night with clouds clearing across the region with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Sunday is looking hot with highs heating up into the lower 90s under bright sunny skies.

A First Alert Weather Day is now up for Monday afternoon/evening as a cold front swings through the Carolinas. There is a slight risk that one or two storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds up to 60 mph as the main threat along with some small hail possible.

Behind this front drier weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week but it will be hot with highs likely in the low to mid 90s every day next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy has winds up to 60 mph and is racing off to the NW at 21 mph. Cindy is projected to remain a tropical storm as it tracks to the Northwest and then slow weaken as it stays out over the open waters to the south of Bermuda and should have no impact for the United States.

Also, Bret was weakened significantly and now is just a cluster a storms and is no longer an area of concern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Some passing clouds with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Scattered storms return during the afternoon/evening. Storm chance is 60% with a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs near 90.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with hot temperatures as highs will top out in the lower 90s.

Friday: Even hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers/storms possible.

