FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunny and dry for the weekend but storms return Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Finally some drier weather works back over the Carolinas as high pressure develops over the eastern half of the country this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

High pressure builds over the region leading to sunny skies and dry weather for the weekend

With the extra sunshine this weekend temperatures will be heating up with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.

Our next front arrives Monday afternoon/evening producing a round of showers and storms.

We are also tracking Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The upper-level low pressure system that has been stalled for the past several days and causing the rain and storms has finally moved off to the Northeast and high pressure is building over the region.

With high pressure now in control we should have some nice weather for the weekend with lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

Now, with all the moisture still at the surface for the showers all week we can not rule out one or two stray pop-up showers or storms this afternoon but the rain chances are only about 10-20% so most of us should be dry.

Also with the sunny and dry weather this weekend our temperatures will be heating up with highs today in the upper 80s while on Sunday we should climb into the lower 90s for highs.

WIS (WIS)

The good news is the humidity does not look to be terrible this weekend but you will still notice it a little bit.

WIS (WIS)

Storm returns on Monday as another front approaches the region. There is a low-level threat or a marginal risk that one or two storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds up to 60 mph as the main threat along with some small hail possible.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front drier weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week but it will be hot with highs likely in the low to mid 90s every day next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret continues to track to the west in the Caribbean Sea just to the north of South America but is expected to run into some strong wind shear and unfavorable conditions which will cause Bret to weaken and then completely fall a part tonight into Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Also, we are tracking Tropical Storm Cindy with winds up to 60 mph. Cindy is projected to remain a tropical storm as it tracks to the Northwest and then slow weaken as it stays out over the open waters to the south of Bermuda and should have no impact for the United States.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few stray showers or storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Scattered storms return during the afternoon/evening. Storm chance is 60% with a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a couple stray showers or storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Even hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers/storms possible.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.