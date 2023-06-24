FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day Monday night for the possibility of strong to severe storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night as we will have the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as the main threat.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

More sunshine and hot temperatures on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday night for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Hot and humid conditions next week with highs in the 90s with heat indices near triple digits.

We are also tracking Tropical Storms Cindy.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It will be a bright sunny day in the Midlands with hot temperatures this afternoon as highs heat up into the lower 90s. Try to stay cool today and remember the sunscreen if you will be out at the beach, lake or pool.

The sunny and hot conditions will continue Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with winds starting to pick up out of the SW at 10-20 mph.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night as a cold front will swing through the Carolinas. There is a slight risk that one or two storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds up to 60 mph as the main threat which could knock down trees and power lines leading to power outages in the Midlands.

Behind this front sunny, hot and humid weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s every day and heat indices pushing the triple digits.

Looking ahead to next weekend which is the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend and the heat looks to continue with highs in the 90s but there is the chance for some scattered showers and storms both afternoon.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is beginning to weaken with winds down to 50 mph and is racing off to the NW at 21 mph. Cindy is projected to run into unfavorable conditions today and Monday which should continue to weaken the system. The National Hurricane Center expects Cindy to completely dissipate by late Monday night into Tuesday as it stays out over the open waters of the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Sunny and hot during the day but scattered storms return late in the day. Storm chance is 60% with a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s..

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with even hotter temperatures as highs will top out in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: This could be our hottest day of the year with highs in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.

