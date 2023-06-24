Columbia police investigate overnight shooting on Gervais Street, victim taken to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Gervais Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

While officers were at the scene collecting evidence, damage to a building in the area was found.

Law enforcement also said while at the scene, they received reports from a 911 dispatcher that a male victim was shot in the lower body area and arriving at a nearby hospital.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.