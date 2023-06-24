SkyView
Columbia bids a fond farewell to World War Veteran

By Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of our nation’s heroes was laid to rest today at Bush Memorial Gardens in Columbia.

A funeral service was held celebrating the life of 100-year-old Tom Fearrington.

The World War Two veteran passed away two months after his 100th birthday.

Fearrington joined the United States Army in 1943 at the age of 19.

He went to Europe with the 101st Airborne Division during World War Two and fought in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.

His obituary states he was awarded two campaign stars and his unit received the Presidential Unit Citation.

