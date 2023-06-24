SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cell phone data and forensic pathology introduced in Greg Leon murder trial

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Day four of the Greg Leon murder trial continued on Friday, where cell phone data and forensic pathology gave jurors a glimpse of the weeks, days, and moments leading to the shooting death of his wife’s lover, Arturo Santos.

Midlands restauranteur Greg Leon known for his San Jose Mexican chain is on trial for killing Santos in the back seat of his Toyota Tundra on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Leon’s wife, Rachel Leon, was partially undressed in the backseat at the time of the killing.

On day four of witness testimony, the jury heard from Dwayne Tool, who said Leon contracted him and his brother to install a Spireon tracker in Rachel’s Mercedes SUV. The device was mounted underneath the hood of the vehicle in mid-January 2016.

The testimony was followed by an expert in forensic digital evidence, Sgt. Michael Phipps of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

He testified about the data taken from Leon’s iPhone.

While previous testimony indicated that Leon and Rachel were not friends on Facebook, new information submitted on Friday reveals the married couple was in fact connected through the social media platform.

Phipps testified the two were friends through the San Jose Facebook business account created on Jan 13, 2016, which was registered using Leon’s birthday.

Phipps said this gave Leon access to Rachel’s friend’s list which included Santos.

New information also revealed that Leon’s phone had visited a series of localized dating apps in the weeks leading up to the fatal shooting.

This, on top of periodically tracking Rachel’s SUV for weeks, led prosecutors to believe that Leon was stalking her with malicious intent.

Data from Leon’s tracking application on his phone showed the user requested her location twice on the evening of the fatal shooting. Within the same timeframe, surveillance video from a nearby San Jose restaurant showed Leon checking his phone prior to the fatal incident.

A forensic pathologist testified on Friday that Santos did not have defensive or gunshot wounds on the front of his body, indicating that he was facing away from Leon when he was shot dead next to Leon’s half-dressed wife.

Leon left court on Friday, surrounded by a friendly group of friends, family, and legal representation.

He appeared calm and collected despite coming off the first week of a hotly contested murder trial.

Court will resume at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

Witness: Leon tracked wife's vehicle
Witness: Leon tracked wife's vehicle
Republican lawmakers made changes to the former law in crafting the new one, but they said they...
S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenge to new six-week abortion ban Tuesday
wis
FIRST ALERT- The heat and the humidity will return this weekend with lower storm chances and we are tracking two tropical storms.
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff