Cell phone data and forensic pathology introduced in Greg Leon murder trial

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Day four of the Greg Leon murder trial continued on Friday, where cell phone data and forensic pathology gave jurors a glimpse of the weeks, days, and moments leading to the shooting death of his wife’s lover, Arturo Santos.

Midlands restauranteur Greg Leon known for his San Jose Mexican chain is on trial for killing Santos in the back seat of his Toyota Tundra on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Leon’s wife, Rachel Leon, was partially undressed in the backseat at the time of the killing.

On day four of witness testimony, the jury heard from Dwayne Tool, who said Leon contracted him and his brother to install a Spireon tracker in Rachel’s Mercedes SUV. The device was mounted underneath the hood of the vehicle in mid-January 2016.

The testimony was followed by an expert in forensic digital evidence, Sgt. Michael Phipps of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

He testified about the data taken from Leon’s iPhone.

While previous testimony indicated that Leon and Rachel were not friends on Facebook, new information submitted on Friday reveals the married couple was in fact connected through the social media platform.

Phipps testified the two were friends through the San Jose Facebook business account created on Jan 13, 2016, which was registered using Leon’s birthday.

Phipps said this gave Leon access to Rachel’s friend’s list which included Santos.

New information also revealed that Leon’s phone had visited a series of localized dating apps in the weeks leading up to the fatal shooting.

This, on top of periodically tracking Rachel’s SUV for weeks, led prosecutors to believe that Leon was stalking her with malicious intent.

Data from Leon’s tracking application on his phone showed the user requested her location twice on the evening of the fatal shooting. Within the same timeframe, surveillance video from a nearby San Jose restaurant showed Leon checking his phone prior to the fatal incident.

A forensic pathologist testified on Friday that Santos did not have defensive or gunshot wounds on the front of his body, indicating that he was facing away from Leon when he was shot dead next to Leon’s half-dressed wife.

Leon left court on Friday, surrounded by a friendly group of friends, family, and legal representation.

He appeared calm and collected despite coming off the first week of a hotly contested murder trial.

Court will resume at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

