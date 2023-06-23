WATCH LIVE: Ceremony commemorates 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is hosting a ceremony that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

It’s set to be held at the Korean War Monument located at 6439 Garners Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

