WATCH LIVE: Ceremony commemorates 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is hosting a ceremony that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

It’s set to be held at the Korean War Monument located at 6439 Garners Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

