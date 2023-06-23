University of South Carolina freezes in-state tuition for fifth year in new annual budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new annual budget was approved by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees that will help keep in-state tuition for students at the school the same for the fifth year in a row.

The 2023-24 systemwide budget was approved Friday and will take eon July 1.

“We are grateful to members of the General Assembly for helping us keep attendance affordable for South Carolina families and for investing in the types of projects that will make the state healthier and more prosperous,” said USC President Michael Amiridis.

School officials say state tuition mitigation funds provided to USC make the tuition freeze possible.

On the Columbia campus, per-semester undergraduate tuition will remain at $6,344 for resident students.

But tuition for non-resident students in Columbia will increase by 3% ($17,467).

The freeze comes after the state approved a new budget from the South Carolina General Assembly.

The school plans to invest millions of dollars into new projects with the funds:

• $4.5 million for the expansion of USC’s student internship program, which matches students with employers in the technology sector and other high-demand areas.

• $30 million in one-time funds to establish a Brain Health Center in the upcoming Health Sciences Campus. An additional $5 million in recurring funds will support the Rural Brain Health Network, a group of satellite clinics throughout the state to treat patients with complex brain issues.

• $29 million for renovation and construction of classrooms and innovative learning spaces in the Science and Technology area on the Columbia campus.

• $4.45 million for South Carolina teacher recruitment and retention programs.

