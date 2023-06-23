Third candidate interviews for Richland Two superintendent position

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two held its third interview and met with its final candidate for the superintendent opening.

The new superintendent will oversee more than 27,000 Richland School District Two students at more than forty schools and centers.

Dr. Kim Moore works in Florida’s Pasco County Schools as the Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs.

Dr. Moore has been an educator for twenty years and started as a teacher and worked her way through administration.

Before making the switch to education she had a twenty-year career in the military.

She has leadership experience specializing in nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.

Moore worked at the Pentagon for three years.

Twenty percent of the students in Richland School District Two have parents that are in the military.

No other school district in the state has more military students attending classes.

“As a parent who moved her family around. I moved fourteen times during my military career. My kids moved about ten of those fourteen times. I understand the difficulties that our military children deal with, whether it’s moving or having a family member deployed. There’s a lot of stress on our children, so I have a special place in my heart for our military children and I look forward to serving them as the Superintendent,” said Dr. Kim Moore, Pasco County Schools Assistant Superintendent For Career In Innovative Programs.

Dr. Moore went to Widener College which is now known as Widener University located in Chester, Pennsylvania.

She has a Master’s degree in Administration from Central Michigan.

She says she “leads by example.”

She also said she believes she will get along with school board members and everyone will be successful together.

The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees will meet on Friday to make a decision about the district’s next superintendent.

They will make an official announcement on Tuesday, June 27.

