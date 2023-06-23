SkyView
Swimming advisories in effect in parts of three rivers near Columbia

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Swimming advisories were issued for parts of three rivers near Columbia.

The Midlands Rivers Coalition issued advisories for the Lower Saluda, Broad and Congaree Rivers.

Officials said water quality samples are showing increased bacteria levels.

The last time bacteria levels caused a swim advisory in any of the affected areas was around August of last year.

