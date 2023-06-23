SkyView
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff

Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a tactical robot and pointed his gun at law enforcement.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed during an officer standoff.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Lexington County deputies went to a home in West Columbia to serve arrest warrants for Shavon Marquise Wright.

Deputies said when they arrived at the house on that Wednesday morning, Wright fired a gunshot at them and barricaded himself inside the home.

SLED said during the standoff there was an exchange of gunfire from both Wright and the deputies at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the standoff but Wright was shot and killed.

Agents with SLED said the investigation is currently ongoing.

This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department this year.

In 2022, the department had one officer-involved shooting.

