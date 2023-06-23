S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenge to new six-week abortion ban Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The question of abortion access in South Carolina will again be in the state Supreme Court’s hands next Tuesday.

It will be the second time in eight months the high court has heard arguments in a challenge to a six-week abortion ban after striking down the state’s previous law in January.

The question Tuesday will be if this new law is different enough from the one the court found unconstitutional for justices to uphold it this time — or, perhaps, if a recent change to the court itself will lead to a different outcome.

“We again as a body, a legislature, believe that the bill is constitutional and will be declared so by the Supreme Court,” Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R – Sumter, told reporters June 7.

When the Supreme Court struck down the former six-week abortion ban in a 3-2 vote, the five justices took the less common step of issuing five separate opinions, each outlining a different rationale for why they believed the law had been in violation of the South Carolina Constitution or should have stood.

In the months since the legislature passed a new six-week abortion bill that the governor signed in May and that a state circuit court judge blocked from being enforced a day later.

Until the Supreme Court or another state court rules otherwise, abortion is legal in South Carolina before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy, one of the least restrictive limits in the southeast.

Republican lawmakers made changes to the former law in crafting the new one, but they said they tailored it to address concerns justices raised in their written opinions, especially those from Justice John Cannon Few, who considered the swing vote in that 3-2 decision.

“We tried very hard to pay attention to what they wrote and then to respond to it,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R – Edgefield, told reporters May 23, the night the Senate finalized the new law to send it to Gov. Henry McMaster.

For example, Justice Few honed in on a part of the former law, in the legislative findings, that recognized the importance of “informed choice about whether to continue a pregnancy.”

Attorneys challenging the law had argued data and research show many women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks when getting an abortion would become illegal.

Few determined that informed choice is “a private choice,” as the court ruled the former ban violated the constitutional right to privacy and that the inability of many women to know they are pregnant before the option to have an abortion is off-limits makes that choice “an illusion — it is no choice at all.”

Months later, lawmakers took that “informed choice” language out of the legislation and did not include it in the new bill, one of a number of languages and definitional changes they made to it.

“I feel good about where we are,” said Massey, who helped author the new bill. “I think we made enough adjustments to the original law to respond to especially Justice Few’s concerns that I’m hopeful we can win him over and that we’ve addressed those things.”

Few wrote in his concurring opinion that while he does not believe the South Carolina Constitution protects an explicit right to abortion, the old law was “an unreasonable intrusion into a pregnant woman’s right of privacy,” a right that is protected.

“The substance of it is still exactly the same. The six-week ban is still the six-week ban,” Kathleen McDaniel, one of the attorneys representing South Carolina abortion providers in their lawsuit challenging the new six-week limit, told reporters May 26, after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman indefinitely blocked the enforcement of the new law.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys argue that is why this new law should be found unconstitutional as well.

Both pieces of legislation banned most abortions after around six weeks, with limited exceptions to save the mother’s life and health, in cases involving fatal fetal anomalies, and for victims of rape and incest, who are required to have the crime reported to law enforcement and who have less time to legally undergo the procedure than they did under the struck-down law.

“The previous bill, which was already ruled unconstitutional, the exceptions had a 20-week time limit, and that has been reduced in the new bill to 12 weeks. So it is a further, more egregious violation of constitutional rights,” McDaniel said.

The Supreme Court itself has also undergone a major change in the last several months.

Justice Kaye Hearn, who wrote the majority opinion in the January ruling and who had been the only woman serving on the high court, departed from the bench after reaching the state-mandated retirement age for judges.

The Republican-dominated legislature elected her replacement, Justice Gary Hill, earlier this year, forming the nation’s only all-male state Supreme Court bench.

But Republican leaders at the State House are adamant their confidence in this new law is based on the changes they made to the language and not the change to the court.

The new law has other adjustments from the former one that might not factor into the court’s decision but could be significant if the legislation is upheld.

Among them, it requires biological fathers to pay child support dating back to the date of conception and repeals a decades-old part of the state code that could criminalize women who self-manage abortions.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.