SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Democrats discuss Roe v. Wade overturn one year later

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speakers highlighted what they think impacts of banning abortion in the Palmetto State would be and what’s at stake in 2024.

One of the main concerns during the call was that the possible six-week ban in South Carolina would eventually turn into a near-total abortion ban like in Texas.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in May that would limit most abortions as early as six weeks.

A day later, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman put a temporary halt to that bill until the state Supreme Court can review the measures.

Democratic leaders are worried that the 2024 republican candidates are pushing a dangerous, anti-choice agenda to ban abortion nationwide.

Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) says the ban comes down to two things.

“This comes down to freedom. This comes down to personal liberties. This bill is out of touch with what South Carolinians believe and it’s a complete invasion of privacy,” Bauer said.

Representative Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) is looking forward to next week when she will get the opportunity to speak in front of the Supreme Court over the six-week ban and explain the domino effect it has.

“This bill penalizes doctors; it puts them in jail. Why do we want to put doctors in jail for doing what they do…right? They’re practicing trying to save lives,” Dillard said.

The democratic leaders also stated that the ban would be bad for business and cause people to relocate from South Carolina.

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott thanked God for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

“We are creating a culture of life in America and that is a good thing,” Scott said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Stock photo of police line do not cross.
Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified

Latest News

Republican lawmakers made changes to the former law in crafting the new one, but they said they...
S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenge to new six-week abortion ban Tuesday
wis
FIRST ALERT- The heat and the humidity will return this weekend with lower storm chances and we are tracking two tropical storms.
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff
University of South Carolina freezes in-state tuition for fifth year
University of South Carolina freezes in-state tuition for fifth year in new annual budget
Medicaid auto-renew policy ends
Medicaid auto-renew policy ends