SC Democrats discuss Roe v. Wade overturn one year later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speakers highlighted what they think impacts of banning abortion in the Palmetto State would be and what’s at stake in 2024.

One of the main concerns during the call was that the possible six-week ban in South Carolina would eventually turn into a near-total abortion ban like in Texas.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in May that would limit most abortions as early as six weeks.

A day later, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman put a temporary halt to that bill until the state Supreme Court can review the measures.

Democratic leaders are worried that the 2024 republican candidates are pushing a dangerous, anti-choice agenda to ban abortion nationwide.

Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) says the ban comes down to two things.

“This comes down to freedom. This comes down to personal liberties. This bill is out of touch with what South Carolinians believe and it’s a complete invasion of privacy,” Bauer said.

Representative Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) is looking forward to next week when she will get the opportunity to speak in front of the Supreme Court over the six-week ban and explain the domino effect it has.

“This bill penalizes doctors; it puts them in jail. Why do we want to put doctors in jail for doing what they do…right? They’re practicing trying to save lives,” Dillard said.

The democratic leaders also stated that the ban would be bad for business and cause people to relocate from South Carolina.

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott thanked God for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

“We are creating a culture of life in America and that is a good thing,” Scott said.

