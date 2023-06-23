Roommate of victim in Greg Leon murder case testifies to detailed SLED sting operation to uncover alleged witness tampering

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The roommate of the victim in the Greg Leon murder case took the stand as a state witness on Thursday, detailing a sting operation by state law enforcement to uncover alleged witness tampering by Leon.

Leon, a well-known Midlands Mexican restaurant owner, is accused of fatally shooting his wife’s lover, Arturo Bravos Santos, on Valentine’s Day evening in 2016 in Lexington County, after discovering his wife and Santos in the back of a truck.

Almost six years after the murder, Enrique “Ruby” Sierra, the victim’s roommate, wore a wire into Dick Harpootlian’s office and testified on Thursday that she lied about Santos at the direction of Maria Jose Fernandez-Moreno, one of Leon’s employees.

Harpootlian was representing Leon at the time of this meeting in February of 2022.

Hours later, Sierra emerges from a meeting with the defendant, Greg Leon, at one of his San Jose restaurants with $500.

11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard laid out the cash as evidence for the jury.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began investigating the alleged witness tampering in 2019.

The first meeting between Sierra and Moreno was recorded in December of that year.

Three years later, with the trial rescheduled, Moreno reached out to Sierra again and arranged a meeting.

Ruby went to that meeting wearing a wire, with SLED agents watching and listening nearby.

When they arrive at Harpootlian’s office, Moreno tells Sierra to make a statement to Leon’s attorney that Santos was violent, always armed – even while sleeping, like child pornography, was the leader of a Mexican gang called El Tigre, and raped her with a gun in her mouth.

Sierra testified that all of this was false.

Her roommate, whom she said she still loves, was “happy, friendly, charming, and always smiling,” Sierra said.

11th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes asked Sierra, who is transgender, whether Santos ever judge her for the decisions she made about her gender and how she chose to live her life.

“No, he always treated me well,” Sierra said.

Jurors were handed a 16-page translated transcript of the recorded meeting from February 2022.

The state’s argument is that this alleged witness tampering was dictated by Leon to Moreno.

On redirect of Sierra, Mayes recalled a portion of the recording where Leon calls Moreno.

He can be heard telling Sierra to do what Moreno told her.

At one point, Moreno tells Sierra that Leon knows how to show his gratitude to her, but “right now you have to help him.”

When meeting with the attorney, Sierra was told by Moreno to show fear, and she jokingly suggested that Sierra should put her finger in her eye to draw tears.

Moreno suggested that Leon may be able to help Sierra, who is not a U.S. citizen, obtain a B visa in exchange for her assistance.

Sierra was also by Moreno told several times that there would not be a trial in the case, and there would be a need for her to testify

Santos was “scum of the earth,” Moreno can be heard telling Sierra on the recording, and Leon “did society a favor” by killing him.

In a heated cross-examination of the SLED senior special agent Phillip Turner, who led the wiring of the witness, defense attorney Jack Swerling sought to establish that none of this had to do with the murder, and it was at the direction of Moreno, not the defendant.

At one point, Judge Walton McLeod had to ask Turner and Swerling to stop talking over each other.

Sierra took a call from someone claiming to be “Ricardo” from Mexico who threatened retribution against Leon for the death of Santos.

Turner testified that the call was never factually substantiated.

The defense also sought to strike down Sierra’s credibility as a witness and bolster one of its key arguments: that Santos was untrustworthy and took advantage of older women for their money.

Sierra acknowledged on cross-examination that Sanots at one point had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl when he was 23, but that it was consensual.

Moreno told her to exaggerate this and make it appear worse than it was in her statement to the attorney, Sierra testified.

Swerling pounced, asking, “How does one know when you’re telling the truth or lying?”

Santos was seeing multiple women, Sierra testified under cross-examination, but she was unsure how many.

At the time of his death, Santos was engaged in a romantic relationship with Sierra as well.

Sierra knew that Santos’ affair with Rachel Leon, Greg Leon’s wife, was wrong, and tried to tell Santos that he could “get in trouble,” but he would not listen, she testified.

Santos accepted multiple gifts from Rachel Leon, including a phone and a car, which were purchased just days before he was murdered.

Hubbard made a point to note that none of the attorneys involved in the case were aware of the alleged witness tampering effort.

Harpootlian’s office merely collected the statement, he said.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

