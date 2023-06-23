SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County small businesses set to continue to receive funding after pandemic impacts

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to receive funding through The American Rescue Plan Act.

During a Richland County Council meeting on June 6 council members approved recommendations from the Coronavirus Ad Hoc Committee to award funding specifically toward youth and recreational services using a process to be determined later by County Council.

Council previously determined funding would be distributed based on the following categories:

  • Broadband services in underserved areas
  • Nonprofits
  • Senior assistance
  • Services for unhoused people
  • Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)
  • Workforce training
  • Education assistance
  • Food insecurity
  • Youth and recreational services

To date, other County organizations that have been approved for funding and their respective categories are:

Broadband services in underserved areas

  • Richland Library
  • Columbia International University

Nonprofits

  • Epworth Children’s Home
  • Midlands Mediation Center
  • The Cooperative Ministry

Senior assistance

  • S.C. Association of Community Action Partnerships
  • SC Uplift Community Outreach

Services for unhoused people

  • Alston Wilkes Society
  • Compass Community Development Corp.
  • Eddings Help House
  • Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.
  • Restoration803

Categories with applicants that are still awaiting application review or approval by County Council include:

  • Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)
  • Workforce training
  • Education assistance
  • Food insecurity

Applicants will be notified of their application status once the process is completed.

To learn more about the the American Rescue Plan Act visit www.richlandonline.com/arpafunding.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
At a press conference on Thursday, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina...
City officials respond to allegations made against Columbia-Richland fire chief
Taylor Morris is being charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain...
Deputies: Shooting outside nightclub determined to be justified
Booking photo of 29-year-old Shavon Marquise Wright from an arrest in March.
Barricaded man dies after shootout with law enforcement in Lexington County neighborhood
Socolian O’Boris Bryant was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder case

Latest News

Richland County small businesses set to continue to receive funding after pandemic impacts
The Midlands Rivers Coalition issued swimming advisories for the Lower Saluda, Broad and...
Swimming advisories in effect in parts of three rivers near Columbia
Swimming advisories in effect in parts of three rivers near Columbia
Drivers and boaters should expect to see more troopers on the roads and officers from the South...
Law enforcement boosts presence across South Carolina’s roads and waters over Fourth of July weekend