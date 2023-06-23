Richland County small businesses set to continue to receive funding after pandemic impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to receive funding through The American Rescue Plan Act.
During a Richland County Council meeting on June 6 council members approved recommendations from the Coronavirus Ad Hoc Committee to award funding specifically toward youth and recreational services using a process to be determined later by County Council.
Council previously determined funding would be distributed based on the following categories:
- Broadband services in underserved areas
- Nonprofits
- Senior assistance
- Services for unhoused people
- Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)
- Workforce training
- Education assistance
- Food insecurity
- Youth and recreational services
To date, other County organizations that have been approved for funding and their respective categories are:
Broadband services in underserved areas
- Richland Library
- Columbia International University
Nonprofits
- Epworth Children’s Home
- Midlands Mediation Center
- The Cooperative Ministry
Senior assistance
- S.C. Association of Community Action Partnerships
- SC Uplift Community Outreach
Services for unhoused people
- Alston Wilkes Society
- Compass Community Development Corp.
- Eddings Help House
- Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.
- Restoration803
Categories with applicants that are still awaiting application review or approval by County Council include:
- Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)
- Workforce training
- Education assistance
- Food insecurity
Applicants will be notified of their application status once the process is completed.
To learn more about the the American Rescue Plan Act visit www.richlandonline.com/arpafunding.
