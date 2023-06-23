Richland County small businesses set to continue to receive funding after pandemic impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to receive funding through The American Rescue Plan Act.

During a Richland County Council meeting on June 6 council members approved recommendations from the Coronavirus Ad Hoc Committee to award funding specifically toward youth and recreational services using a process to be determined later by County Council.

Council previously determined funding would be distributed based on the following categories:

Broadband services in underserved areas

Nonprofits

Senior assistance

Services for unhoused people

Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)

Workforce training

Education assistance

Food insecurity

Youth and recreational services

To date, other County organizations that have been approved for funding and their respective categories are:

Broadband services in underserved areas

Richland Library

Columbia International University

Nonprofits

Epworth Children’s Home

Midlands Mediation Center

The Cooperative Ministry

Senior assistance

S.C. Association of Community Action Partnerships

SC Uplift Community Outreach

Services for unhoused people

Alston Wilkes Society

Compass Community Development Corp.

Eddings Help House

Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.

Restoration803

Categories with applicants that are still awaiting application review or approval by County Council include:

Small businesses (501(c) certificate not required)

Workforce training

Education assistance

Food insecurity

Applicants will be notified of their application status once the process is completed.

To learn more about the the American Rescue Plan Act visit www.richlandonline.com/arpafunding .

