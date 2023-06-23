Report: Man shot at least five times in Lexington County during road rage argument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man was shot at least five times in Lexington County early Thursday morning after a road rage argument turned violent, according to an incident report.

The 31-year-old man, who was not named in the report, told deputies he was driving in the Lexington area when a car in front of him swerved on the road. The man told deputies the driver stopped, got out of the car, “ran up on him,” and shot him, the incident report said.

The injured man then crashed into the Circle K store sign on 1100 South Lake Drive, the incident report said. Another person was seen running away from the scene of the crash, according to a deputy who was nearby.

The deputy found the 31-year-old man lying near the front door of the Circle K, surrounded by people, with at least five gunshot wounds, the report said.

The deputies who responded quickly worked to apply pressure to the man’s gunshot wounds. According to the sheriff’s department, the 31-year-old man is still alive and being treated at a local hospital.

Deputies were able to respond to the crash and shooting fast because one deputy was parked near the county’s social services building on South Lake Drive when the crash happened, according to the report.

The injured man was not clear about exactly where the shooting happened but told deputies he was also armed during the road rage incident. During the road rage incident, he said he threw his gun in the road, the incident report said.

“We have made no arrests in this case, nor are we searching for any potential suspects or persons of interest,” said Adam Myrick, public information officer with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. “Detectives have interviewed all the people known to have been involved in the incident.”

Myrick said deputies have spoken with the driver accused of shooting at the 31-year-old man. That’s all the information on the investigation that authorities were willing to share with the public.

WIS-TV asked if investigators believe the driver shot the 31-year-old man in self-defense, and the sheriff’s office declined to comment.

