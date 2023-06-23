“More could’ve been done to save my brother”: Family of man shot by deputies speaks on his mental state

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man shot by police during an hours-long standoff believes he was suffering from a mental break.

29-year-old Shavon Wright was shot in the jaw on Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a tactical robot and pointed his gun at law enforcement.

This all started after deputies went to his home to arrest him following an investigation that began on June 8, sparked by reports that he was pointing and presenting a firearm at several of his neighbors.

“More could’ve been done to save my brother’s life,” said Demond Wright, Shavon Wright’s brother.

The family of Shavon Wright remembers him as an intelligent and kind man.

But believe that a tragedy from six months ago changed him drastically.

“Shavone lost his best friend, a childhood friend and after he lost his childhood friend we noticed a change, but we knew that he was going through a situation to where when you lose someone that’s close to you, you go through a grieving process,” said Donovan Wright, Shavon Wright’s father.

Wright’s father says Shavon also had an encounter with Cayce Police back in March that led to his distrust in law enforcement.

He said, “Everything changed from that night because he was in the grieving process then on top of that he felt like he was being mistreated.”

On Wednesday morning deputies were attempting to arrest Wright for an investigation stemming back from early June.

According to Sheriff Koon with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, neighbors reported Wright for pointing his firearm at several kids in the neighborhood.

“He was paranoid in general. He felt like the police were following him. He felt like the police were watching him. The neighbors have known my brother for six years prior to those six months and he didn’t bother anybody,” said Wright’s brother Demond.

Wright’s brother believes when Wright saw the police it triggered a mental break leading to that hours-long standoff. WIS spoke with those same neighbors who reported Wright to the police. They asked that we keep their identities hidden.

“He used to be very normal. He used to be cordial, he used to wave, and then all of a sudden he started coming out with full-on hoodies, I mean it was hot, full-on hoodies long pants, pistol hanging out of his pockets. It was just unusual behavior,” said an anonymous neighbor.

They say that unusual behavior progressed into Wright taking photos of people’s license plates, cars, and homes and posting them online.

“He started coming out to his mailbox with a pistol and a shotgun. He would bring it to take the trash out just very odd behavior,” said another anonymous neighbor.

The neighbor says when she did speak with the sheriff’s department just two weeks before the standoff, she told them Wright was mentally unstable.

She said, “Whenever I had my interview with the detective, he asked me what did I want to see happen? He asked did I want to see him go to jail, I said no I want to see him get mental help.”

WIS did reach out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for a response, but the department declined to comment as there is an ongoing investigation with SLED.

Sheriff Koon did say that mental health counselors were on the scene Wednesday morning to defuse the situation but those tactics did not work.

