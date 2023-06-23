Millions of people losing Medicaid following post-pandemic purge

SkyView
By Ashley Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of Americans are losing their Medicaid Coverage.

As of Thursday, 1.5 million people have already been dropped by Medicaid because they’ve either been deemed ineligible or didn’t get their paperwork in on time. 

Before the pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reviewed Medicaid eligibility annually to determine who still qualifies.  For the last three years, if you were on Medicaid,  you were automatically renewed, but now that the Covid public health emergency is over, an annual eligibility review will resume.

Sue Berkowitz from S.C Legal Appleseed said it has a lot to do with people just not knowing that they have to renew or not knowing how to go about renewing.

Berkowitz said that during the pandemic a lot of people enrolled in Medicaid, unaware that they would need to reapply.

While the Medicaid agency has been sending out notices that give people about 90 days to reapply from the time that notice is sent, many people did not receive it because they may have moved, were evicted, or faced some sort of foreclosure during the pandemic.

“And so the last thing they were thinking about while going through that trauma is I need to notify the agency that I moved. So, the agency may not have the information if they wanted to notify somebody about their renewal,” said Berkowitz.

Federal numbers show that over 100,000 people in the state of South Carolina have already been kicked off of Medicaid because of problems trying to renew.

Berkowitz said the best way to try to renew your Medicaid is by printing off the renewal form online and mailing it in.

More information about the renewal process can be found here. A copy of the annual review form can be found here.

