Lexington County suspects plead guilty to drug conspiracy and weapon charges

Caleb York Rowell, 29, of Swansea, and Brandi Leann Clarke, a/k/a “Brandi Savage,” 26, of...
Caleb York Rowell, 29, of Swansea, and Brandi Leann Clarke, a/k/a “Brandi Savage,” 26, of Gaston each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two individuals from Lexington County have pleaded guilty in connection with selling firearms and drugs to confidential informants and undercover agents in the summer of 2021.

Caleb York Rowell, 29, of Swansea, and Brandi Leann Clarke, a/k/a “Brandi Savage,” 26, of Gaston each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Also, Rowell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Investigators said during a recorded call with a confidential informant on May 11, 2021, Rowell bragged about running away from a traffic stop the day before that resulted in a wreck and how officers found his drugs and gun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the information received during the call.

The day before the call, the Gaston Police Department had been in a car chase after they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the chase, the driver wrecked the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Along the area where the driver ran, officers found a fanny pack containing bags of heroin and fentanyl, and they found a stolen pistol nearby.

Rowell was identified as the driver of the vehicle by witnesses at the scene and through the recorded call with the informant.

Officials said after that incident, law enforcement made multiple undercover purchases of drugs and firearms from Rowell and Clark between May and July 2021.

Both Rowell and Clark are not allowed to possess firearms based on prior felony convictions in state court.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon accepted both of their guilty pleas.

She will sentence the two after receiving and reviewing sentencing reports prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

